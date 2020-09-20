Sunday’s virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for Jimmy Kimmel. He presided over the 2017 Oscars when Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the best picture instead of winner “Moonlight.” Kimmel is hosting Sunday’s prime-time Emmy Awards on ABC, which will include ambitious live video feeds from 130 socially distanced nominees. Limited series “Watchmen” is the leading nominee, with its star and three-time Emmy winner Regina King up for honors. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is among the comedy series contenders, with “Succession,” “Ozark” and “The Mandalorian” among those vying for the drama series crown.