12 Siouxland teams in this weeks Iowa football rankings

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2020 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

Southeast Polk (13) 4-0 130 1 Urbandale 4-0 103 2 West Des Moines Dowling 4-0 93 3 Ankeny 3-1 88 5 Pleasant Valley 4-0 60 10 Johnston 3-1 59 8 Iowa City West 2-0 50 7 Waukee 2-2 35 6 Dubuque Hempstead 3-1 28 NR West Des Moines Valley 1-2 27 4

Others receiving votes: Bettendorf 11. Fort Dodge 9. Council Bluffs Lincoln 5.Cedar Falls 5. Waterloo West 5. Cedar Rapids Washington 4. Dubuque Senior 3.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 105 2 Council Bluffs Lewis Central (2) 4-0 103 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (4) 3-0 101 1

(tie) Harlan (2) 4-0 101 3 Washington (2) 4-0 84 5 Davenport Assumption 4-0 69 6 Webster City 4-0 37 7 Decorah 4-0 33 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 25 8 Manchester West Delaware 4-1 16 10

Others receiving votes: Nevada 14. Grinnell 8. Epworth Western Dubuque 6. Eldridge North Scott 5. Glenwood 3. Mason City 3. Spencer 1. Huxley Ballard 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

Inwood West Lyon (3) 4-0 115 3 Williamsburg (3) 4-0 113 1 Monroe PCM (5) 4-0 111 2 Central Lyon-GLR (2) 4-0 97 4 Sioux Center 4-0 67 6 Mount Vernon 4-0 59 5 Monticello 3-0 40 10 Waukon 3-1 37 7 Camanche 3-1 16 NR Estherville-Lincoln Central 3-1 15 8

Others receiving votes: West Liberty 8. Atlantic 6. Spirit Lake 6. State Center West Marshall 5. Des Moines Christian 5. Maquoketa 5. Orange City Unity Christian 4. Solon 2. Wellman Mid-Prairie 1. Iowa Falls-Alden 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

O-A BCIG (11) 4-0 120 1 South Central Calhoun (2) 4-0 108 3 Van Meter 4-0 106 2 Underwood 4-0 87 4 Sigourney-Keota 4-0 68 5 Emmetsburg 4-0 57 6 Jewell South Hamilton 4-0 52 9 Pleasantville 4-0 44 10 Durant 3-0 33 7 Hawarden West Sioux 3-1 23 NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 10. Waterloo Columbus 9. Mount Ayr 4. Hull Western Christian 3. West Branch 1.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

Grundy Center (8) 4-0 122 1 St. Ansgar (4) 4-0 117 2 Iowa City Regina (1) 3-1 91 3 Calmar South Winneshiek 4-0 82 5 Edgewood-Colesburg 4-0 74 4 Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-0 73 6 Britt West Hancock 3-1 47 9 Lisbon 3-1 24 7 Logan-Magnolia 3-1 18 8

(tie) Monona MFL-Mar-Mac 3-1 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Moville Woodbury Central 14. Belle Plaine 7. Council Bluffs St. Albert 6. Lake Mills 6. Lawton-Bronson 2. Oakland Riverside 2. Ridge View 2. Riverside Highland 1. Mason City Newman 1.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

Audubon (3) 4-0 115 2 Gilbertville-Don Bosco (7) 2-0 102 1 Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 4-0 94 4 Anita CAM 4-0 91 3 Montezuma 4-0 68 6

(tie) Fremont Mills, Tabor 3-0 68 5 Newell-Fonda 4-0 63 7 Easton Valley (1) 4-0 58 8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4-0 22 10 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4-0 7 NR

Others receiving votes: Tripoli 6. Martensdale-St. Marys 4. Woodbine 3. Springville 3. Janesville 3. North English English Valleys 3. New London 3. Lenox 1. Winfield-Mount Union 1.