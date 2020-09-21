American Rivers Conference postpones winter sports

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) - The American Rivers conference which includes Buena Vista has postponed all winter sports until January 1st. The conference previously postponed all fall athletics until spring.

The A-R-C sponsors winter sports of men's and women's basketball, indoor track and field, and wrestling. The postponement is for all competition, games, scrimmages and exhibitions. Teams can still practice in those sports but can not have joint practices. Basketball and wrestling can start practice on October 1st. Track and field can begin immediately. The conference also plans to release new schedules for fall sports by the end of the month.