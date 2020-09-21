Area colleges to offer a mix of virtual and in-person events for homecoming

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Homecoming is usually a time to gather and celebrate school pride. This year, area colleges will have to celebrate in a different way.

For both Briar Cliff University and Morningside College, virtual events and modified in-person activities are what's in store for students and alum.

"Of course there's not going to be any tailgating, we'll mandate social distancing and stuff like that between family units, and the Great Plaines Athletic Conference is requiring all spectators wear masks," said Briar Cliff University Athletic Director Nic Scandrett.

For students, those restrictions might limit their range of activities, but Junior Anna Sorenson said she's just happy to have a Homecoming at all.

"Honestly I think it's such a small sacrifice to make to wear a mask as long as we still get to be with our friends and save lives in the process," said Sorenson.

At Morningside College, students share a similar opinion on their modified weekend events.

"The fact that we're still having online events for others that aren't on campus and for the students to be able to attend safely, I think it's really cool and it's really nice of the school and the student government to make those modifications so that we can still celebrate all our Morningside pride and how much we love this school," said Morningside Student Callie Yeakeo.

Officials from both schools say they have a long list of events being offered.

"We have a beloved professor, Bruce Forbes who is going to be doing a back to class [segment] so that people can come and partake in some online learning opportunities as well. We have a new feature that's highlighting alum that we'll be rolling out," said Morningside Institutional Advancement Vice President Kari Winklepleck.

"The one I'm most excited about is commencement, so it's going to be very unique, obviously we haven't done that on a homecoming week before. But I know that our residence life has some virtual, fun things going on for our students," said Scandrett.

Briar Cliff University will celebrate homecoming this weekend and Morningside will have their homecoming the week of Oct. 5.