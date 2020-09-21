BVU freshman helps save coworker’s life the first day on the job

(KTIV) -- Most first days on a new job are filled with training and learning the ropes. But for one Buena Vista University freshman, his was anything but normal.

While taking a break on his first day working at Walmart, Diego Aguilera noticed a co-worker wasn't feeling well.

Aguilera said after talking with him for a while, he could see his skin was turning pale. He knew he had to step in to help.

"Is he okay? What can I do to help him? I started talking to him, I started asking him have you ever experienced this before? I was just trying to communicate with him as much as I could before I needed to do anything," said Aguilera.

Unable to feel a heartbeat, Aguilera began CPR on his co-worker to help save his life. He said he learned CPR during a seminar on his high school wrestling team.

Aguilera said he's thankful to have been in the right place at the right time.

"It was definitely a scary situation, But I'm glad that I was able to step up to it. I feel like in the same situation I would have done it again. I can't see myself doing anything different," said Aguilera.

Aguilera said while he hasn't seen his coworker since he saved his life. He said he hopes to be able to talk with him again soon.