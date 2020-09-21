Central bank head: Europe’s recovery uncertain, incomplete

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The economic recovery remains uncertain, incomplete and uneven in the 19 countries that use the euro currency. That was the assessment Monday from the head of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. She told an assembly of French and German lawmakers that the rebound is under way. But she said its course will be determined by how successful countries are in containing the virus. Infection numbers have been rising in recent days across Europe. The ECB is pumping 1.35 trillion euros, or about $1.6 trillion, into the economy in the form of bond purchases.