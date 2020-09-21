Critic of Chinese leader sentenced to 18 years in graft case

BEIJING (AP) — The former chairman of a Chinese state-owned real estate company who publicly criticized President Xi Jinping’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has been sentenced to 18 years in prison on corruption charges. Ren Zhiqiang, who became known for speaking up about censorship and other sensitive topics, disappeared from public view in March after publishing an essay online that accused Xi of mishandling the outbreak that began in December in the central city of Wuhan. A Beijing court said the former chairman of Huayuan Group was convicted of corruption, bribery, embezzlement and abuse of power.