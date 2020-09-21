Desert homes threatened by enormous California wildfire

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — An enormous wildfire that churned through mountains northeast of Los Angeles and into the Mojave Desert is continuing to threaten homes, but officials say calmer winds could help crews corral the flames. At 165 square miles, the Bobcat Fire is one of the largest ever in Los Angeles County and it has burned for more than two weeks. It’s just 15% contained. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for thousands of residents in foothill and desert communities. No injuries have been reported. In Oregon and Washington, more than 9,000 firefighters continue to battle 27 large wildfires across the states.