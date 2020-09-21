EU weighs Lukashenko sanctions, meets his Belarus opponent

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union foreign ministers are weighing whether to impose sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials, including President Alexander Lukashenko. The longtime leader’s main opponent urged them to “be more brave” in taking action. The ministers could slap asset freezes and travel bans on around 40 people in response to irregularities related to the Aug. 9 presidential election and a crackdown on protesters that followed. The question is whether to include Lukashenko himself. Speaking Monday after a breakfast meeting with Lukashenko’s main opponent, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said: “We are really impressed by the courage and perseverance of the Belarusian people, especially Belarusian women who show a real sense of leadership.”