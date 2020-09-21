Fall arrives Tuesday not feeling like fall at all

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few sprinkles fell in Sioux City today while southern Siouxland got in on some light rain showers.

That’s about as exciting as our weather gets as we’ll be continuing with pretty quiet weather this week and it’s going to be staying above average.

In fact, Tuesday brings in the first day of fall but temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average as we’ll be hitting the mid 80s.

This warmer than average weather is going to be sticking with us with low 80s expected for Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Some changes do star to come our way the later into the forecast we go.

