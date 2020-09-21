Family of BBQ cook shot by National Guard files civil suit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The family of a Louisville barbecue cook who was shot to death by a National Guard member is suing city police officers and guard members. The shooting of David McAtee happened in early June during tense Louisville protests against police violence. The suit filed Monday alleges law enforcement officials used excessive force to break up a crowd near McAtee’s eatery in early June. State officials say McAtee was killed by a National Guard member after McAtee fired his gun. The suit filed by McAtee’s mother and niece alleges McAtee was unaware that officers were firing pepper balls into his restaurant.