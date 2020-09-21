For most NYC students, back to school, but not the classroom

NEW YORK (AP) — For most schoolchildren in New York City, Monday will mean back to school, but not back to the classroom. Only pre-kindergarteners and some special education students are scheduled to end a six-month absence from school buildings because of the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Bill de Blasio last week postponed the return of everyone else because of staffing and supply shortages. Elementary schools are now scheduled to open for in-person classes Sept. 29, followed by high schools on Oct. 1. The majority of the more than 1 million public school students will be in the classroom one to three days a week and learning remotely the rest of the time.