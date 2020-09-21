Italians turn out to vote despite virus, back lawmaker cuts

ROME (AP) — Italians turned out in droves to vote to reduce the number of lawmakers by a third, preliminary results showed Monday, despite the coronavirus pandemic and strict hygiene protocols at the polls. Preliminary results from the interior ministry indicated that 69% of Italians voted “yes” on a referendum to reduce the number of national lawmakers. The move, which was backed by the majority 5-Star Movement, would cut lower house lawmakers from 630 to 400 and those in the Senate from 315 to 200. Turnout at the close of voting Monday indicated that some regions saw nearly 60%-75% of eligible Italians cast ballots, including those who voted from home or hospitals because they were quarantining or sick with COVID-19.