New Zealand paraglider’s death in Nevada ruled accidental

EUREKA, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a well known paraglider from New Zealand has been recovered from a mountainous site in the remote part of Nevada. Sheriff Jesse Watts said a passerby noticed a parachute last Wednesday and searchers on Friday reached the body of James “Kiwi” Johnston in the Fish Creek mountains of Eureka County. Watts says Johnston died of multiple injuries from a high-elevation fall. His death was ruled an accident, with no foul play suspected. Johnston disappeared Aug. 23 and a search went on for almost a week before operations were suspended Aug. 29.