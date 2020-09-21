North Sioux City police to get new body, car cameras

North Sioux City, South Dakota (KTIV) -- The North Sioux City City Council voted unanimously Monday to spend nearly $40,000 on new cameras for its police officers.

City council members said $30,000 was set aside in the 2020 budget for the cameras.

Right now, the cameras in police cars are anywhere from five to eight years old, and the body cameras are four years old.

Police Chief Richard Headid said cameras will always need to be upgraded as technology changes.

He said the new software will save time for the officers.

"If the WiFi connection is good, they'll automatically download from the car or body cam into the system so they're already there. It makes it a lot easier so you don't have to come in here. Normally officers are spending anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour downloading videos, depending on what they had going on that day," said North Sioux City Police Chief Richard Headid.

Chief Headid and the council agreed body cameras are a necessity.

"I wouldn't do without them. They not only save the public, for the safety of the public, the law enforcement officers and the city. Everything is recorded now. Why not have it? If you didn't have them, I would say you're a fool," said Chief Headid.

Headid said the department decided it was time for new cameras, when some started to show problems.

The North Sioux City Police Department was one of the first law enforcement agencies in the tri-state area to have cameras, getting them in the mid 90's.