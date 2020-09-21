NYC police officer charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police officer has been charged with spying on Tibetan immigrants in the United States as an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government. A criminal complaint filed Monday in Brooklyn federal court accuses Baimadajie Angwang of working as an agent for the People’s Republic of China. The 33-year-old Angwang was ordered held without bail at an initial court appearance. There was no immediate response to a phone message seeking comment from his lawyer.