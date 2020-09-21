Palestinians arrest supporters of Abbas rival close to UAE

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian security forces have detained dozens of supporters of a rival to President Mahmoud Abbas who is based in the United Arab Emirates. Mohammed Dahlan, a former senior Palestinian official who was banished from the West Bank in 2010 after a falling-out with Abbas, has denied any role in the UAE’s agreement to normalize ties with Israel, which the Palestinians view as a betrayal of their cause. His political movement said Monday that dozens of its members have been detained or summoned for questioning by Palestinian security forces in the West Bank in recent days. Dahlan has long been seen as a potential successor to the 84-year-old Abbas.