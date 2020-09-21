Plaque symbolizing Thai democracy removed in less than a day

BANGKOK (AP) — A plaque honoring struggles for democracy in Thailand has been removed less than 24 hours after it was installed by anti-government protesters at a historic royal field in the capital. The plaque had been installed Sunday at Sanam Luang, the field where tens of thousands of people rallied peacefully over the weekend. The two-day demonstration was the largest this year by protesters who are calling for new elections and reform of the monarchy. On Monday morning, journalists saw hardened cement in place of the plaque. Taiwuth Kankaew, who as public works director for Bangkok’s city government is responsible for surveying and repairing damages in Sanam Luang, said he had no knowledge of who removed it.