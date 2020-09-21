President Trump to make court pick by Saturday, Ginsburg services set

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and just days before the first presidential debate.

Ginsburg’s casket will be on public view Wednesday and Thursday outside the court, to allow mourners during the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, Ginsburg will lie in state at the Capitol.

Trump told “Fox & Friends” on Monday that he has a list of five finalists, “probably four” and he wants his choice confirmed before Election Day, Nov. 3.

Trump confirmed that among the top contenders are Indiana’s Amy Coney Barrett and Florida’s Barbara Lagoa, both appellate court judges he appointed.

Democrats are pointing to the hypocrisy of Republicans rushing through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in 2016.