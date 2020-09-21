Prosecutors ask for hearing to determine mental competency of Sioux City man charged with murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prosecutors are asking a court to determine if a Sioux City man charged in the death of his mother is competent to stand trial.

Thirty-year-old Paul Belk is charged with first-degree murder and two other counts in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Lisa Belk.

Earlier this month court documents were filed showing Paul Belk will use insanity, diminished responsibility, and intoxication in his defense. State prosecutors are asking a judge to strike his insanity and diminished responsibility defenses, along with asking to prohibit a psychiatrist from testifying that Paul Belk was mentally ill at the time of the incident due to his use of marijuana and Accutane, an anti-acne drug.

His trial is scheduled to begin December 1 in Woodbury County District Court.

On April 14, Sioux City Police were sent to Peters Avenue in Sioux City for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found Lisa Belk and another female victim suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where Lisa Belk died from her injuries.