 Skip to Content

Prosecutors ask for hearing to determine mental competency of Sioux City man charged with murder

New
12:15 pm Content Bucket

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Prosecutors are asking a court to determine if a Sioux City man charged in the death of his mother is competent to stand trial.

Thirty-year-old Paul Belk is charged with first-degree murder and two other counts in the stabbing death of 55-year-old Lisa Belk.

Earlier this month court documents were filed showing Paul Belk will use insanity, diminished responsibility, and intoxication in his defense. State prosecutors are asking a judge to strike his insanity and diminished responsibility defenses, along with asking to prohibit a psychiatrist from testifying that Paul Belk was mentally ill at the time of the incident due to his use of marijuana and Accutane, an anti-acne drug.

His trial is scheduled to begin December 1 in Woodbury County District Court.

On April 14, Sioux City Police were sent to Peters Avenue in Sioux City for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found Lisa Belk and another female victim suffering from stab wounds.

Both were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where Lisa Belk died from her injuries.

Blake Branch

Related Articles

Skip to content