Sept. 21: Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 41,388

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 41,388.

Ten new virus-related deaths were reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 452.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 185 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,208 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

So far, 428,341 tests have been conducted in the state, and 386,658 have come back negative.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 34 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of cases up to 2,154.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department and the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department did not release updated numbers for Cedar, Cuming, Dixon, Madison, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne Counties as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.