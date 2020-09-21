Sioux City man faces three charges in September fatal stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man now faces three charges - including first-degree murder - in a fatal September 11 stabbing in Sioux City.

Fifty-four-year-old Michael Landrum is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, and willful injury causing serious injury, in the death of Salahadin Adem.

Landrum remains in the Woodbury County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

He is set to be arraigned at 9 a.m. on October 5 in Woodbury County District Court.

According to court documents, on September 11 a party was going on at a residence at 2103 Nebraska Street when Landrum accused Adem and Natasha Drappeaux of taking his phone.

Landrum left but returned with a knife, stabbing both victims multiple times.

Court documents say both victims were taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center for treatment. Adem died of his injuries, while a chest tube was inserted for Drappeaux.