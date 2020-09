Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Sioux City woman is taken to a local hospital after she says she was stabbed.

Police officers responded to the Prestwick Apartments at 4230 Hickory Lane on Monday night after 8:15 p.m.

The victim told officers she was sleeping, when a man wearing a hoodie and a face covering stabbed her.

She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the incident was not a forced entry.