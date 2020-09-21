UK experts issue stark warning on exponential virus cases

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top medical advisers are warning the public that they must make further sacrifices to control the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a briefing televised to the nation, they said new coronavirus infections could increase tenfold to almost 50,000 a day by the middle of next month if nothing is done to stem the tide. Chief Scientific Officer Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said that after a slow rise in COVID-19 infections over the summer, the number of new casesn in Britain is now doubling every seven days. Whitty says a rise like that in other countries has led to a rise in coronavirus deaths. Britain already has the worst virus death toll in Europe.