Veteran Sherpa guide who set Everest record dies at age 72

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A veteran Sherpa climbing guide who was the first person to climb Mount Everest 10 times has died at age 72. Ang Rita was among the first Sherpa guides to receive international recognition for his mountaineering accomplishments. He had been ill with liver and brain diseases for many months. He was a national hero known as the “snow leopard,” but struggled financially and with bad health, and stopped climbing in 1996.