Asian shares track Wall Street retreat; big banks tumble

1:47 am National news from the Associated Press

Shares are lower in Asia, tracking a retreat on Wall Street, and stocks of big banks fell after a report alleged several are profiting from illicit dealings with criminal networks. Shares declined in Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney and Shanghai while Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Hong Kong-traded shares in HSBC Holdings Plc, one of the banks mentioned in the report, plunged to their lowest level since 1995. Overnight, the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 1.2%. Wall Street has struggled this month amid fears that stocks are expensive with the pandemic still worsening and Congress not delivering more economic aid. 

Associated Press

