Assaults, arson, slurs: Report finds anti-Semitism in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Small square brass plates set in the pavement remember Jewish residents of Berlin’s Lichtenberg district who were torn from their homes and killed by the Nazis decades ago. Nearby, the charred remains of a Jewish-run bar destroyed by arson last month attest to a hatred that still burns among far-right extremists. The attack on the bar underscores the findings of a victim support group that anti-Semitism remains in Germany’s capital 75 years after World War II ended. In a report released Tuesday, the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism Berlin documented 410 incidents – more than two a day – during the first half of 2020.