Bulgaria: On Independence Day, thousands urge govt to resign

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of people have taken to the streets in cities across Bulgaria on Independence Day, calling on the prime minister and the chief prosecutor to step down over allegations they allowed an oligarchic mafia to seize control of the Balkan country. The predominantly young protesters say they want real steps to limit corruption and are fed up with the ruling style of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, who has been at the helm of three consecutive governments since 2009. Police presence in the center of Sofia was beefed up after protest organizers said Tuesday’s gathering would turn into a new “great national uprising.”