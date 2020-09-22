China: Spying allegations against NYC cop ‘pure fabrication’

BEIJING (AP) — China says allegations against a New York City police officer charged with being an “intelligence asset” for the Chinese government are a “pure fabrication” and part of a U.S. plot to smear Chinese diplomats in the United States. A criminal complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court says Baimadajie Angwang, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Tibet, allegedly agreed to spy on U.S. supporters of the Tibetan independence movement since 2018 as an agent for China in its effort to suppress the movement. It says he secretly worked for unnamed handlers from the Chinese Consulate in New York. A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson says the indictment against Angwang is full of hedging terms such as “seems” and “possibly,” indicating that prosecutors were straining to make their case.