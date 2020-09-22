Complaint flushed: No charge in toilet election display

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A complaint about a toilet promoted as a place to drop absentee ballots has been flushed by prosecutors in Michigan. The election clerk in Ingham County informed police about a toilet on the front lawn of a home in Mason, near Lansing. A sign said, “Place mail in ballots here.” The county prosecutor says it was intended to be a “humorous political statement,” not a crime. Barb Byrum, the Democratic clerk, says it’s a felony to take illegal possession of absentee ballots. Byrum says she respects the decision by the prosecutor but adds that “elections are never a laughing matter.”