Denver police investigate baton assault of protester

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are investigating an allegation that an officer sexually assaulted a protester with a baton while taking him into custody in July. Michael Jacobs was arrested at a park near the state Capitol on July 29 during a protest over a homeless sweep. His lawyer says that after police tackled him, an officer plunged a baton into his backside several times, causing him to suffer hemorrhages. He says another officer held him by his hair and punched him in the head, giving him a concussion. Denver police declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation.