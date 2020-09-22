Dordt University applies safety measures for all on campus

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Currently Dordt has eight active COVID-19 cases among students.

Those students are, of course, in quarantine.

But, there are also 63 students in isolation, as well.

For those left on campus, safety measures are crucial right now.

After welcoming one of the largest freshman classes the school has ever seen, school officials wanted to take precautions to keep all those on campus safe.

"Our dorms are full and so with that we've had to partner with the community on quarantine spaces. But one of the things we bring to our students before they even come here is to opt in and say this is something I'm looking forward to, I want to be a student at Dordt University. This summer we went through and called all of the students that were coming as well as their parents, and what we heard back is they are willing to do what it takes," said Vice President of Marketing Brandon Huisman.

Along with social distancing measures and mask mandates, Officials say they have also required students to fill out a questionnaire through an app called Medi-cap.

The app asks students for their temperature and any symptoms they are experiencing.

"Our collective goal is to make it to Dec. 11. Dec. 11 is the last date of our fall semester and we recognize that we live in a community, and we love that community of Sioux Center, and Sioux County and broader Siouxland. To remain here and for out students to remain safe, they have to take a number of precautions on campus to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Huisman.

Officials say they recognize the risk goes beyond the campus, but they are actively having discussions on how to properly limit the spread among their students and faculty.