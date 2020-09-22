Election preparation in Woodbury County ramping up

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- We are exactly six weeks away from the 2020 General Election.

And, as county auditors continue to plan for election day, they can't forget how the pandemic will play a part, particularly with staffing at voting precincts.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said his office is working on recruiting precinct election officials so that they can open polling places in all 44 precincts in the county.

"We are at about the minimum number right now, which would be about 180 people, and we are still trying to recruit more because the numbers are going up in Woodbury County and the precinct officials we have recruited are paying attention to that, and we want to make sure we are not short on election day," said Gill.

On election day, precinct election officials begin their day at 6 a.m., and typically work until about 10 p.m. For those interested in volunteering, Gill says it's important to know it's a long day of work.

This year, Gill says volunteers will be trained on how to properly use COVID-19 safety precautions.

"We are going to require that they wear face masks, and we will be implementing and training them on the proper social distancing techniques that will be in place in the polling place on election day," said Gill.

Gill said about 7,000 absentee ballots have been requested, but he believes that that number will grow in the coming weeks. He said they are also expecting a lot of people will do in-person early voting.

Overall, Gill said they are expecting an increase in voters this general election.

"Our registration has gone from 5,700 to over 5,800 so we probably have an increase of about 1,000 people registered to vote in this election," said Gill.

For more information on how to volunteer as a precinct election official, click here.