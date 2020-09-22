Fall arrives without the cooler temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A brighter sky led to warmer temperatures on this first day of fall.

We could see a few clouds creep into the area late tonight with maybe some patchy fog as well with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday is looking pretty similar to Tuesday as far as the temperatures go with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

There also won’t be much change on Thursday with highs again in the low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Friday continues to look like the warmest of the days to come with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Eventually cooler weather will be returning.

I'll have details on when that happen in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.