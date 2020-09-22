France’s weak spot: Virus infections rise at nursing homes

PARIS (AP) — For the first time in months, virus infections and deaths in French nursing homes are on the rise again. Families are worried, and fear French authorities haven’t learned enough lessons from the initial wave of the pandemic. Nearly half of the 31,000 people confirmed to have died in France with the virus were nursing home residents. President Emmanuel Macron is visiting a nursing home in central France on Tuesday. The French government is trying to manage resurgent infections while insisting that the country should be back at school and work and “learn to live with the virus.” That virus strategy is under increasing strain as the virus keeps spreading.