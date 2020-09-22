Greece: Prosecutors told to put anti-maskers on trial

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Judicial authorities in Greece have received instructions to pursue the prosecution of anti-mask activists with fast-tracked trials and penalties for convictions of up to a year in prison. The instructions issued by a Supreme Court prosecutor and distributed Tuesday described activists who oppose government orders to wear masks to curb the coronavirus as a threat to public health and public order. Anti-mask groups have recently stepped up activity online and staged small street protests in Greece, focusing since schools reopened on the requirement for students to wear masks in class. The Supreme Court prosecutor called the groups “minor but persistent” and said the actions of anti-mask campaigners had caused “understandable concern among law-abiding citizens.”