India says some progress made in military talks with China

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian military says senior Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to stop a further buildup of troops along their fast-militarizing disputed border in the mountainous Ladakh region where the two Asian giants are locked in a monthslong and bitter standoff. India’s defense ministry says the two sides also agreed to “avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments” along the contested border. The standoff in the cold desert of Ladakh began in May and escalated in June to the deadliest violence between the two sides in decades. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a clash on a high ridge between soldiers using clubs, stones and their fists. China is believed to have also suffered casualties but did not provide any details.