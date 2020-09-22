Italian prosecutor: ‘Ndrangheta is top crime group in West

ROME (AP) — Italy’s top anti-mafia prosecutor says the country’s ’Ndrangheta mob is “the most important criminal organization in the Western world,” as preliminary hearings in the biggest ever trial against the group have resumed. The hearings at the bunker room of the Rebibbia prison, which are expected to last until the end of October, are preliminary procedures against 452 suspects from the Calabrian-based ’Ndrangheta. The suspects face charges such as involvement with mafia-type organizations, international drug trafficking, usury, extortion and money laundering. The Calabrian ’Ndrangheta has increasingly eclipsed Sicily’s Cosa Nostra in power and wealth, infiltrating all sectors of Italian economic and political life and extending far from its southern base.