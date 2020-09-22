Lam says Australian judge gave no reason for quitting

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says an Australian judge on Hong Kong’s top court gave no reason for his resignation, a move that has raised questions about the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s reputation for judicial independence. Judge James Spigelman told Australian media that his resignation was “related to the content of the national security legislation,” a reference to a sweeping new law for Hong Kong that was enacted by Beijing’s rubber stamp congress in June. He gave no details. Asked about it at her weekly news conference, Lam said Spigelman in his resignation letter to her “did not mention at all any reason or any consideration in his decision, so I could not speculate on his rationale for doing so.”