Lawton-Bronson stays unbeaten; Ridge View wins at Westwood

Lawton-Bronson stays unbeaten; Ridge View wins at WestwoodUpdated
--HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
So. Cent. Calhoun 2 Panorama 1 F
Logan-Magnolia 3 Riverside 0 F
Unity Christian 3 Akron-Westfield 0 F
CR-Bayard 3 Ar-We-Va 0 F
EP-Jefferson 3 Beresford 0 F
SC North 3 Bishop Heelan 1 F
Hartington-N'castle 3 Bloomfield 1 F
West Central 3 Dakota Valley 0 F
Glenwood 3 Denison-Schleswig 0 F
Alta-Aurelia 3 Emmetsburg 2 F
Remsen St. Mary's 3 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
MMC/RU 3 Hinton 0 F
Lutheran N'east 3 Howells-Dodge 0 F
Treynor 3 IKM-Manning 0 F
Crofton 3 Laurel-Conc/Cole. 1 F
SC East 3 Le Mars 1 F
West Pt-Beemer 2 Logan View 0 F
Battle Creek 3 Neligh-Oakdale 0 F
Boyd County 2 O'Neill St. Mary's 0 F
Wisner-Pilger 2 Pender 0 F
Clarion-Goldfield 3 Pocahontas Area 0 F
Kingsley-Pierson 3 River Valley 0 F
Le Mars 3 SC West 1 F
Boyden-Hull 3 Sioux Center 2 F
Manson-NW Web 3 Sioux Central 2 F
Greene County 2 So. Cent. Calhoun 0 F
Gehlen Catholic 3 South O'Brien 0 F
Bellevue East 3 South Sioux 0 F
Newell-Fonda 3 Spencer 1 F
Western Christian 3 Spirit Lake 0 F
Pender 2 Stanton 1 F
O'Neill 2 Summerland 1 F
Tea Area 3 Vermillion 0 F
Randolph 3 Wakefield 0 F
Randolph 2 Walthill 0 F
Winside 3 Wausa 1 F
Norfolk Catholic 3 Wayne 0 F
Niobrara-Verdigre 3 West Holt 1 F
Lawton-Bronson 3 West Monona 0 F
Ridge View 3 Westwood 1 F
SC East 3 CBTJ 0 F
--COLLEGE GOLF
1.Morningside (M) 864 2.Northwestern 871
1st-Sam Storey, M'side (211)
1.Morningside (W) 877 2.Texas Wesleyan 902
1st-Laia Badosa, M'side (207)