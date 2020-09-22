Nebraska authorities ID body of man found in Lexington pond

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in south-central Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a sandpit pond near Lexington last week. The Dawson County Sheriff’s Office tells television station NTV that the body is that of 24-year-old Eduardo Farias-Garcia, of Lexington. Sheriff’s officials found his body Sept. 14 in the pond south of Lexington after someone called 911 to report seeing what appeared to be a body floating in the water. Authorities say he was wearing only shorts and tennis shoes when he was found. Officials said Farias-Garcia appeared to have been in the water for about a week. Results from an autopsy are expected in the coming weeks.