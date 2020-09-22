Recorded attack on Black runner is charged as a hate crime

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman accused of throwing a bottle at a Black runner in New York City and yelling a racial slur at her in an episode recorded on video has been charged with attempted assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Lorena Delaguna was arraigned Tuesday in Queens criminal court on charges stemming from the Aug. 17 confrontation. District Attorney Melinda Katz says no one should have to endure “being called a vile slur” because of the their skin color. A message seeking comment was left with a Legal Aid attorney representing Delaguna.