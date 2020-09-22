Rights group: Dozens in Belarus investigated amid protests

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Belarusian human rights group says authorities in Belarus, that’s seen six weeks of protests against the country’s authoritarian president after a disputed election, have opened more than 250 criminal cases against activists, protesters, and political opponents. Dozens of people, according to the Viasna group, are subject to criminal investigation and charges such as fomenting mass riots or participating in them and resisting law enforcement officers. The group declared 68 people to be political prisoners. The European Union is weighing sanctions over Belarus’ disputed presidential election and the crackdown on protesters.