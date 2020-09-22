Russian diplomat hits sanctions at UN amid tension with West

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has complained about countries using sanctions and meddling in the domestic affairs of other nations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told U.N. dignitaries in a video message that such unilateral penalties hamper an effective worldwide response to issues like the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and international terrorism. Lavrov spoke ahead of a speech to the U.N. General Assembly by Russian President Vladimir Putin and came amid tensions over Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who is being treated in Berlin for what German authorities said was his poisoning with a Soviet-era nerve agent. The European Union is weighing sanctions over Belarus’ disputed presidential election and crackdowns on protesters.