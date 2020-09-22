Sept. 22: Nebraska reports 397 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 397 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 41,785.

Nine new virus-related death was reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll to 461.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 197 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,214 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 31,047 to 31,212 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 431,401 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus, officials say 389,317 of them have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had seven more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 84.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported five new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,159.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had four new positive cases. To date, the county has had 104 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed two new positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 291 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Two more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 147 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.