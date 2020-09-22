 Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:27 pm South Dakota sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Christian def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15

Deubrook def. Deuel, 25-10, 25-14, 25-10

Florence/Henry def. Sisseton, 25-7, 25-20, 25-17

Northwestern def. Leola/Frederick, 25-7, 25-5, 25-9

Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-15, 25-23, 25-14

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Mitchell, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-6, 25-6, 25-8

West Central def. Dakota Valley, 25-9, 25-13, 25-14

