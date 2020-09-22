Tuesday’s Scores

Tuesday’s ScoresNew
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18
Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20
Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10
Hershey def. Kimball, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8
Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19
Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10
Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14
Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Archbishop Bergan Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 25-11
Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-15
BDS Triangular=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-7
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-14
Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Boone Central Triangular=
Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13
Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18
Burwell Triangular=
Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-10
Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12
CWC Double Triangular=
CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12
Elm Creek Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22
Gibbon Triangular=
Gibbon def. Shelton, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=
West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20
Loomis Triangular=
Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-14
Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20
Franklin def. Loomis, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16
Ord Triangular=
Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-11
Sandy Creek def. Central City, 26-24, 27-25
Paxton Tournament=
Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20
St Edward Triangular=
St. Edward def. Elba, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
St. Edward def. High Plains Community, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined
St Mary’s Triangular=
Boyd County def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-7
North Central def. St. Mary’s, 25-12, 25-16
Summerland Triangular=
O’Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/