Tuesday’s Scores

8:30 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Bellevue East def. South Sioux City, 25-15, 25-19, 25-18

Cornerstone Christian def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20

Exeter/Milligan def. Friend, 25-14, 25-15, 25-10

Hershey def. Kimball, 25-3, 25-12, 25-8

Lincoln Southwest def. Lincoln Southeast, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19

Lutheran High Northeast def. Howells/Dodge, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Mercy, 25-13, 25-4, 25-10

Overton def. Brady, 25-15, 25-10, 25-14

Southwest def. Arapahoe, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20

Archbishop Bergan Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Archbishop Bergan, 25-17, 25-11

Lincoln Lutheran def. Bishop Neumann, 25-21, 25-15

BDS Triangular=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Nebraska Lutheran, 25-8, 25-7

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-14

Shelby/Rising City def. Nebraska Christian, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18

Boone Central Triangular=

Columbus Lakeview def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-14, 25-13

Columbus Lakeview def. Nebraska Christian, 25-9, 25-18

Burwell Triangular=

Burwell def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-4, 25-10

Burwell def. Palmer, 25-13, 25-12

CWC Double Triangular=

CWC def. Stuart, 25-16, 25-12

Elm Creek Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Anselmo-Merna, 26-24, 25-6

South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-18, 25-22

Gibbon Triangular=

Gibbon def. Shelton, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

Shelton def. Arcadia-Loup City, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

Humphrey-Lindsey Holy Family Triangular=

West Point-Beemer def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-17, 25-20

Loomis Triangular=

Bertrand def. Franklin, 25-19, 25-14

Bertrand def. Loomis, 25-13, 25-20

Franklin def. Loomis, 20-25, 25-23, 25-16

Ord Triangular=

Ord def. Sandy Creek, 25-23, 25-11

Sandy Creek def. Central City, 26-24, 27-25

Paxton Tournament=

Wauneta-Palisade def. Paxton, 25-16, 25-20

St Edward Triangular=

St. Edward def. Elba, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

St. Edward def. High Plains Community, 0-0, undefined-undefined, undefined-undefined

St Mary’s Triangular=

Boyd County def. St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-7

North Central def. St. Mary’s, 25-12, 25-16

Summerland Triangular=

O’Neill def. Creighton, 25-17, 25-14

___

