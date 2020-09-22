Turkey, Greece soon to resume talks on resolving disputes

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey and Greece have agreed to resume talks aimed at resolving long-festering disputes, following a weeks-long standoff between the neighbors over maritime boundaries and rights to exploit offshore oil and gas resources. The Greek Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement Tuesday that officials from both countries would “shortly” gather in Istanbul for a 61st meeting — resuming so-called “exploratory” talks that were last held in 2016. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Council President Charles Michel. Erdogan’s office said both Turkey and Greece were ready to re-start talks.