UK to impose tougher COVID-19 measures amid case spike

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to announce new restrictions on social interaction as the government tries to slow the spread of COVID-19 before it spirals out of control. Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove told Sky News on Tuesday that pubs and restaurants across England will be ordered to close at 10 p.m. and people who can work from home will be encouraged to do so, reversing a government drive to get people back to the office. The prime minister is set to release further details of the government’s plan when he speaks to the House of Commons at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT). He will deliver a televised address to the nation at 8 p.m.