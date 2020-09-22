Kosovo veterans say they’ve been sent war crime files, again

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo war veterans for the third time have received from an unknown person war crime files from a special international court in The Hague, Netherlands, probing alleged crimes during and after the Balkan nation’s 1998-1999 war. But a court spokesman warned that the veterans appeared to be trying to undermine the proper administration of justice. The war veterans association leader Hysni Gucati said an unidentified man delivered the files to their office in Kosovo’s capital, Pristina, adding they will make them public. Kosovo declared independence in 2008 after a 78-day NATO air campaign against Serbian troops in 1999 stopped Serbia’s bloody crackdown on ethnic Albanians in Kosovo.